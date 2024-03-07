News & Insights

Iberdrola bids $2.5 billion for remaining stake in U.S. subsidiary

Credit: REUTERS/Vincent West

March 07, 2024 — 03:30 am EST

Written by Jakub Olesiuk and Joan Faus for Reuters ->

MADRID, March 7 (Reuters) - Spanish utility Iberdrola IBE.MC said on Thursday it is launching a bid to acquire the remaining 18.4% stake in its U.S. subsidiary Avangrid that it does not hold in a deal that would amount to about $2.49 billion.

Iberdrola said it is offering $34.25 per share, which represents a premium of approximately 10% compared to the weighted average share price of the last 30 days.

"The objective of this transaction is to increase exposure to the networks business in the United States at a key time for Iberdrola, which wants to grow in markets with high credit ratings and in regulated businesses such as networks," the Spanish company said in a statement.

Avangrid currently has $44 billion in assets and operations in 24 U.S. states.

(Reporting by Jakub Olesiuk and Joan Faus; Editing by Susan Fenton)

((joan.faus@thomsonreuters.com;))

