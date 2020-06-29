Iberdrola Australia To Raise Offer Price For Infigen - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Iberdrola Renewables Australia Pty Ltd has decided to raise the price offered in the public takeover offer over Infigen Energy Limited and Infigen Energy RE Limited. The offer was increased to A$0.89, equivalent to 0.5452 euros per stapled security of Infigen from A$0.86, equivalent to 0.5272 euros. As a result, the aggregate maximum consideration of the offer would amount to A$869.92 million, equivalent to 532.99 million euros.

Iberdrola Australia is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Iberdrola Energía Internacional, a subholding company of Iberdrola, S.A.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.