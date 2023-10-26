Iberdrola 9-month Profit Rises, Lifts FY23 Profit Forecast

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Spanish electric utility company Iberdrola SA (IBDSF.PK) reported Thursday that its nine-month net profit increased 17 percent from last year to 3.64 billion euros. The growth was 22 percent excluding a non-cash exceptional item related to Mexico transaction.

EBITDA reached 10.8 billion euros, up 13 percent, driven by positive tariff adjustments in the networks business and improvement in renewable output and margins in the EU.

Further, the Board of Directors has approved a 2023 interim shareholder remuneration of 0.20 euro per share, up 11 percent from last year.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2023, the company now forecasts double-digit net profit growth, excluding additional capital gains from asset rotation.

The company previously expected a high-single-digit net profit growth excluding additional capital gains.

The compan y's next Capital Markets Day will be held in March 2024.

