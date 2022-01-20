Ibercaja plans to list its shares on Madrid stock market in Feb, source says

MADRID, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The Ibercaja foundation, Ibercaja's biggest shareholder, plans to sell around 40% of the lender's shares in an initial public offering that would take place in February, a source close to the matter said on Thursday.

"The plan is to be listed at some point during February, potentially around mid-February," the source told Reuters.

Ibercaja, which declined to comment, had earlier announced its intention to float without disclosing a time frame.

The prospectus is expected to be approved by the market supervisor in the next couple of days, the source said.

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado, editing by Inti Landauro)

