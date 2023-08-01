News & Insights

IBDQ Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

August 01, 2023

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the iShares— iBonds— Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (Symbol: IBDQ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $24.39, changing hands as low as $24.36 per share. iShares— iBonds— Dec 2025 Term Corporate shares are currently trading off about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IBDQ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

iShares— iBonds— Dec 2025 Term Corporate 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, IBDQ's low point in its 52 week range is $23.86 per share, with $25 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.38.

