IBDQ Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of the iShares— iBonds— Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (Symbol: IBDQ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $24.43, changing hands as high as $24.55 per share. iShares— iBonds— Dec 2025 Term Corporate shares are currently trading up about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IBDQ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IBDQ's low point in its 52 week range is $23.87 per share, with $24.67 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.35.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.