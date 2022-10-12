US Markets

IBD green lights $700 mln Argentina loan to boost reserves

Adam Jourdan Reuters
BUENOS AIRES, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Argentina's government secured a $700 million loan from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), according to a statement from the financial entity released on Wednesday, as the cash-strapped government struggles with a protracted economic slump.

The loan will provide budget support to meet short-term financing needs in addition to social and infrastructure spending, the statement said.

Last month, Argentina and the IDB agreed to expand financing to the country.

The loan is part of a financial support package obtained by Argentina from different lenders, Economy Minister Sergio Massa wrote on Twitter, emphasizing that the amount would help strengthen the government's scarce foreign reserves.

Earlier this year, Argentina agreed to a reworked $44 billion loan program with the International Monetary Fund that replaced a failed debt deal with the international lender from 2018.

Argentina, a major grains producer and exporter, struggles with annual inflation seen approaching 100% by the end of this year.

(Reporting by Adam Jourdan in Buenos Aires Writing by Valentine Hilaire Editing by Isabel Woodford and Matthew Lewis)

