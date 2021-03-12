Prometheus Biosciences, a Phase 1 biotech developing precision antibody therapies for IBD and related diseases, raised $190 million by offering 10 million shares at $19, the high end of the upwardly revised range of $18 to $19. The company offered 1 million more shares than anticipated. It originally planned to offer 7.4 million shares at $16 to $18, before increasing the deal size on Thursday.



Prometheus Biosciences plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol RXDX. SVB Leerink, Credit Suisse, Stifel and Guggenheim Securities acted as lead managers on the deal.



The article IBD biotech Prometheus Biosciences prices further upsized IPO at $19, the high end of the upwardly revised range originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



