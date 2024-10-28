IBC Advanced Alloys to Present on Financial Success

IBC Advanced Alloys (TSE:IB) has released an update.

IBC Advanced Alloys is set to present at the ThinkEquity Conference in New York, showcasing its record-breaking financial performance for fiscal year 2024. The company has seen strong demand for its copper alloy products, driving profitability and engaging investors with its strategic growth. CEO Mark A. Smith will lead the presentation, highlighting IBC’s achievements and future outlook.

