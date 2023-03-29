IBB Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares Biotechnology ETF (Symbol: IBB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $127.02, changing hands as high as $127.93 per share. iShares Biotechnology shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IBB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IBB's low point in its 52 week range is $104.29 per share, with $138.74 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $127.81.

