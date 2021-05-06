IBB Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (Symbol: IBB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $146.75, changing hands as low as $146.16 per share. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology shares are currently trading off about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IBB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IBB's low point in its 52 week range is $125.18 per share, with $174.04 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $146.36.

