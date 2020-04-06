IBB Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (Symbol: IBB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $110.25, changing hands as high as $110.74 per share. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology shares are currently trading up about 4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IBB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IBB's low point in its 52 week range is $92.15 per share, with $123.92 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $110.73.

