IBA Signs Deal With China Gold Irradiation To Install Rhodotron System

(RTTNews) - Ion Beam Applications SA (IBAB.BR), a provider of particle accelerators, electron-beam, and X-ray irradiation technologies, on Thursday announced that it has said it has signed a contract with China Gold Irradiation to install a Rhodotron system at a new irradiation center in Jiaxing, Zhejiang Province.

The IBA Rhodotron TT1000 system offers capacity comparable to a five-million-curie cobalt-based gamma center and can process more than 60,000 pallets a year.

The system typically costs between 12 million euros and 15 million euros.

The company said that the Jiaxing facility will become the company's first center equipped with X-ray technology, expanding irradiation capacity for the region's medical-device hub and supporting industries such as biological products and traditional Chinese medicine that require high-standard irradiation services.

Cobalt supply constraints have increased interest in X-ray as a sustainable alternative for sterilization.

The company plans to invest further in X-ray systems to meet growing and diversified industrial demand.

On Wednesday, IBA closed trading, 0.36% lesser at EUR 11.10 on the Brussels Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.