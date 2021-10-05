IBA Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. (Symbol: IBA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $43.71, changing hands as low as $43.62 per share. Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. shares are currently trading down about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IBA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IBA's low point in its 52 week range is $36.20 per share, with $48.47 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $43.62.

