IBA Expands with New Sterilization Deal in Dominican Republic

Ion Beam Applications SA (IBA) has secured a contract with SteriLab to provide an advanced E-beam sterilization solution for a new facility in the Dominican Republic, marking their fourth agreement in six weeks. This partnership underscores IBA’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge, environmentally friendly sterilization technology across various sectors, including medical and food industries. The move highlights IBA’s expanding footprint and adaptability in meetingglobal marketdemands.

