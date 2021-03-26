IBA Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. (Symbol: IBA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $39.35, changing hands as high as $39.89 per share. Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IBA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IBA's low point in its 52 week range is $29.80 per share, with $48.47 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.39.

