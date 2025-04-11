$IAUX stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$IAUX stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,688,920 of trading volume.

$IAUX Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $IAUX:

$IAUX insiders have traded $IAUX stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IAUX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD SCOTT YOUNG (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 625,000 shares for an estimated $346,312

DAVID ROGER SAVARIE (SVP, General Counsel) has made 2 purchases buying 62,500 shares for an estimated $34,631 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JOHN WILLIAM SEAMAN purchased 53,500 shares for an estimated $29,644

JOHN ARTHUR BEGEMAN purchased 44,987 shares for an estimated $24,927

RYAN REID SNOW (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 35,000 shares for an estimated $19,393

MATTHEW DAVID GILI (President and COO) purchased 35,000 shares for an estimated $19,393

$IAUX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 71 institutional investors add shares of $IAUX stock to their portfolio, and 52 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

