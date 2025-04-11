$IAUX stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$IAUX stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,688,920 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $IAUX:
$IAUX Insider Trading Activity
$IAUX insiders have traded $IAUX stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IAUX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RICHARD SCOTT YOUNG (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 625,000 shares for an estimated $346,312
- DAVID ROGER SAVARIE (SVP, General Counsel) has made 2 purchases buying 62,500 shares for an estimated $34,631 and 0 sales.
- JOHN WILLIAM SEAMAN purchased 53,500 shares for an estimated $29,644
- JOHN ARTHUR BEGEMAN purchased 44,987 shares for an estimated $24,927
- RYAN REID SNOW (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 35,000 shares for an estimated $19,393
- MATTHEW DAVID GILI (President and COO) purchased 35,000 shares for an estimated $19,393
$IAUX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 71 institutional investors add shares of $IAUX stock to their portfolio, and 52 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- TIDAL INVESTMENTS LLC removed 19,823,761 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,614,524
- FMR LLC removed 8,165,837 shares (-99.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,960,430
- INVESCO LTD. removed 8,042,137 shares (-98.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,900,436
- MMCAP INTERNATIONAL INC. SPC removed 6,992,496 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,391,360
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 4,793,333 shares (+429.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,324,766
- TREK FINANCIAL, LLC added 4,653,867 shares (+246.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,257,125
- KITE LAKE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (UK) LLP removed 4,183,500 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,028,997
