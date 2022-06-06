IAU Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares Gold Trust ETF (Symbol: IAU) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $34.99, changing hands as low as $34.97 per share. iShares Gold Trust shares are currently trading down about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IAU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IAU's low point in its 52 week range is $32.70 per share, with $39.36 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.99.

