IATA warns airline 2020 passenger revenue could fall by up to $113 bln

SINGAPORE, March 5 (Reuters) - Airlines will lose $63 billion to $113 billion in revenue for passenger traffic globally in 2020, depending on how the coronavirus spreads, International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Thursday.

IATA on Feb. 20 estimated the outbreak would cost carriers $29.3 billion in revenue.

