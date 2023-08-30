News & Insights

IATA urges Mexico to seek alternatives to flight cuts at capital airport

August 30, 2023 — 02:35 pm EDT

Written by Kylie Madry for Reuters ->

By Kylie Madry

MEXICO CITY, Aug 30 (Reuters) - The International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Wednesday it was aware the Mexican government plans to announce flight reductions at the Mexico City International Airport (AICM) and urged alternative measures.

The IATA said in a statement to Reuters that it could not accept "any unilateral and uncoordinated decisions" which would hamper connectivity.

"Given the impact that this measure could have on passengers, air connectivity and tourism, we hope that the authorities will consider alternatives," IATA said.

While flights have been reduced in the past, the Mexican government has not yet announced a fresh round of cuts at the busiest airport in Latin America.

Mexico's transportation ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Officials have previously capped flights at the airportin an attempt to reduce saturation of the capital's airspace.

Mexico last year moved to diversify its airspace around the capital, opening the Felipe Angeles International Airport (AIFA) north of Mexico City and turning back to the largely forgotten Toluca airport to the west of town.

However, the two other airports still move just a fraction of the traffic seen at the AICM.

The government has increasingly intervened at the AICM since, ruling earlier this year by decree that cargo airlines had to stop operating out of the hub.

