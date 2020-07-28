IATA says airline traffic recovery to take longer than expected

PARIS, July 28 (Reuters) - Global airlines cut their coronavirus recovery forecast on Tuesday, saying it would take until 2024 - a year longer than previously expected - for passenger traffic to return to pre-crisis levels.

In an update on the crisis which has led to a collapse in travel demand, the International Air Transport Association cited slow virus containment in the United States and developing countries, and a weaker outlook for corporate travel outlook.

(Reporting by Laurence Frost, Editing by Tim Hepher)

