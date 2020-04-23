IATA not satisfied with Middle East efforts to support airlines

DUBAI, April 23 (Reuters) - The International Air Transport Association's vice president for the Middle East said on Thursday that the industry body was not satisfied with regional government's efforts to support their airlines.

"We would ... like them to really prioritize aviation and announce specific rescue measures for the airlines and aviation industry in line with other nations," Muhammad Albakri said on a call with reporters.

