IATA does not see major inflation impact on air travel demand

Global airlines on Tuesday played down concerns that rising inflation could halt a rebound in air travel, saying some carriers could cut ticket prices if needed to stimulate demand.

Willie Walsh, director general of the International Air Transport Association, also told a group of journalists that recent travel chaos in Europe was caused mainly by delays in getting staff security clearances, which he expected to ease.

