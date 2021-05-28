Companies
IATA chief pours cold water on Airbus jet output increase

PARIS/LONDON, May 28 (Reuters) - The most senior representative of global airlines on Friday cast doubt on plans by Europe's Airbus AIR.PA for sharp increases in jetliner production, saying they appeared overly optimistic.

Willie Walsh, director general of the International Air Transport Association, voiced scepticism a day after Airbus published proposals to almost double single-aisle production to as high as 75 jets a month by 2025.

"Let's wait and see, because obviously there is a huge disconnect between what the manufacturers say they're going to produce and what the airlines decide to buy," Walsh, previously head of British Airways owner IAG ICAG.L, told Reuters.

"So, you know that they're in the business of selling. I don't see that there's going to be the requirement for whatever it is they're producing," he added in an interview.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher, Sarah Young and Laurence Frost; Editing by Jan Harvey)

