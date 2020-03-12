IATA calls on Latin American governments to help aviation industry by cutting taxes

BOGOTA, March 12 (Reuters) - The International Air Transport Association on Thursday called on Latin American governments to lower some taxes, including on fuel, to help airlines weather reduced operations and sales due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Global revenue losses between $63 billion to $113 billion are expected for passenger airlines in 2020, depending on how long the outbreak of COVID-19 lasts, according to IATA.

"We have asked various countries in the region to help the sector by eliminating the taxes on services, such as on the fuel that airlines have to purchase," said Peter Cerda, regional vice president for IATA in the Americas.

U.S. President Donald Trump placed restrictions on flights from Europe while Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro ordered the suspension of flights from Europe and Colombia for a month to halt the spread of the virus.

Cerda said airlines operating in Latin America had reduced their operations by 30% and asked for exemptions on airport taxes and other duties faced by airlines and freight companies.

Earlier on Thursday Colombia's government said it had extended deadlines for submitting tax declarations in the aviation and tourism sectors.

