Commodities

IATA calls on governments to stimulate travel to help airline recovery

Contributor
Sarah Young Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE

Global airline industry body IATA called on governments to stimulate travel to help airlines recover from the coronavirus crisis, saying that the industry needed additional relief measures.

LONDON, March 17 (Reuters) - Global airline industry body IATA called on governments to stimulate travel to help airlines recover from the coronavirus crisis, saying that the industry needed additional relief measures.

"I urge governments to consider stimulus measures," said IATA Director General Alexandre de Juniac on Wednesday.

Governments have so far provided $225 billion to help airlines, providing direct aid, wage subsidies, tax relief and loans.

The director general said airlines did not need more debt. He said subsidising tickets could be one way for governments to help the sector.

(Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle)

((sarah.young@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 1109; Reuters Messaging: sarah.young.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Oil US Markets

Latest Commodities Videos

    #TradeTalks: Trading data and trends in the precious metals market

    LBMA CEO Ruth Crowell joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks​ to discuss trading data and trends in the precious metals market. (SLV GLD)

    5 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular