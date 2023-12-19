IATA calls Dutch Schiphol airport's capacity proposal 'a disgrace'

Adding IATA quotes, more detail and background from 3rd paragraph on

AMSTERDAM, Dec 19 (Reuters) - International airline association IATA on Tuesday said Amsterdam Schiphol airport's latest capacity proposal for 2024 was "a disgrace" and called for an urgent action plan to restore confidence in one of Europe's main hubs.

Schiphol has proposed accepting around 460,000 flights in 2024, which is fewer than the airline industry demands but more than environmentalist and residents' groups would like to see, according to a planning document seen by Reuters.

The number of flights at Schiphol has been in doubt since the Dutch government in November was forced to scrap plans for a cap at 452,000 flights amid pressure from the airline industry, the United States and the European Union.

"Airlines, travelers, and businesses benefiting from Schiphol's air connectivity breathed a sigh of relief," the IATA said about that decision.

"According to the rules, the airport would return to its previous capacity of 483,000 flights. But it now appears that the government’s cuts are being reintroduced through the back door."

In a Royal Schiphol Group document seen by Reuters, the company said allowing 460,000 flights in 2024 was its "preferred scenario" and allowing more - up to 483,000 flights - would only be possible if airlines commit to altering schedules.

But it said that would increase the risk of logistical breakdowns similar to those suffered in 2022.

Before the pandemic, Schiphol handled up to 500,000 flights.

Dutch airline KLM AIRF.PA, which holds the most slots at Schiphol, declined to comment on the airport's proposals as they were not official yet.

IATA in its response confirmed the numbers seen by Reuters.

IATA said the airport was making up excuses it did not use when it backed the government's plans for flight cuts earlier this year, while making no effort to resolve its problems.

"Schiphol's inability to manage its operations is causing considerable damage to schedule planning at slot constrained airports across the world," it said.

"The continued uncertainty is making the airport a laughing stock and destroying confidence in the Netherlands' position in world aviation."

(Reporting by Toby Sterling and Bart Meijer; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Louise Heavens)

