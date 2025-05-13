Stocks
$IAS stock is up 3% today. Here's what we see in our data.

May 13, 2025 — 11:32 am EDT

$IAS stock has now risen 3% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $6,831,177 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $IAS:

$IAS Insider Trading Activity

$IAS insiders have traded $IAS stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IAS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • LISA UTZSCHNEIDER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 116,673 shares for an estimated $982,529.
  • TANIA SECOR (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,954 shares for an estimated $151,220.
  • ALEXIS II GIL (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,340 shares for an estimated $58,269.

$IAS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 86 institutional investors add shares of $IAS stock to their portfolio, and 101 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$IAS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IAS in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/28/2025

