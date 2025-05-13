$IAS stock is up 3% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$IAS stock has now risen 3% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $6,831,177 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $IAS:
$IAS Insider Trading Activity
$IAS insiders have traded $IAS stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IAS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- LISA UTZSCHNEIDER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 116,673 shares for an estimated $982,529.
- TANIA SECOR (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,954 shares for an estimated $151,220.
- ALEXIS II GIL (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,340 shares for an estimated $58,269.
$IAS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 86 institutional investors add shares of $IAS stock to their portfolio, and 101 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. added 3,979,205 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $41,542,900
- P2 CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC removed 2,544,317 shares (-34.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,562,669
- RUBRIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 1,973,870 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,607,202
- CRESTWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 650,738 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,793,704
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 649,751 shares (+17.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,236,993
- HEALTHCARE OF ONTARIO PENSION PLAN TRUST FUND added 401,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,186,440
- CLEARLINE CAPITAL LP added 378,252 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,948,950
$IAS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IAS in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/28/2025
