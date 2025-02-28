$IAS stock is up 14% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$IAS stock has now risen 14% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $8,798,266 of trading volume.

$IAS Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $IAS:

$IAS insiders have traded $IAS stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IAS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TANIA SECOR (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 56,339 shares for an estimated $643,283 .

. LISA UTZSCHNEIDER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 41,569 shares for an estimated $457,368 .

. ALEXIS II GIL (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 22,508 shares for an estimated $278,429.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$IAS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 86 institutional investors add shares of $IAS stock to their portfolio, and 113 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

You can track data on $IAS on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.