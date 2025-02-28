$IAS stock is up 14% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$IAS stock has now risen 14% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $8,798,266 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $IAS:
$IAS Insider Trading Activity
$IAS insiders have traded $IAS stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IAS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- TANIA SECOR (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 56,339 shares for an estimated $643,283.
- LISA UTZSCHNEIDER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 41,569 shares for an estimated $457,368.
- ALEXIS II GIL (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 22,508 shares for an estimated $278,429.
$IAS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 86 institutional investors add shares of $IAS stock to their portfolio, and 113 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. added 3,979,205 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $41,542,900
- P2 CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC removed 2,544,317 shares (-34.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,562,669
- RUBRIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 1,973,870 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,607,202
- TIMESSQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 772,267 shares (-27.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,062,467
- CRESTWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 650,738 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,793,704
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 580,323 shares (+18.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,058,572
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 451,201 shares (-62.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,710,538
