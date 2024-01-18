IAS Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp (Symbol: IAS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $15.19, changing hands as high as $15.48 per share. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp shares are currently trading up about 6.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IAS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IAS's low point in its 52 week range is $9.28 per share, with $20.875 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.50.

