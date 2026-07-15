IART Stock Surges 52.1% in a Year: What's Driving the Rally?

Integra LifeSciences’ IART shares have surged 52.1% over the past year, showing impressive momentum. It has significantly outperformed the industry’s 5.1% decline and the S&P 500 composite’s 23.3% gain.

With healthy fundamentals and strong growth opportunities, this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company appears to be a solid wealth creator for its investors at the moment.

Based in Plainsboro, NJ, Integra develops, manufactures and markets surgical implants and medical instruments. The company’s Specialty Surgery segment consists of neurosurgery, instruments and ENT surgical solutions, augmented by the 2024 acquisition of Acclarent. Its Tissue Reconstruction segment focuses on wound reconstruction, surgical reconstruction and peripheral nerve repair.

Key Catalysts for IART’s Growth

Integra’s share price is trending upward, prompted by strong prospects in both the reporting segments. In first-quarter 2026, Specialty Surgery revenues totaled $283.1 million, with global neurosurgery sales up 1.9% organically on demand for Certas Plus, CUSA and BactiSeal, as supply reliability and fulfillment improved.

Capital equipment sales increased in the low single digits, supported by continued strength in the capital funnel, including double-digit growth in CUSA and CereLink. Acclarent remains a key part of the ENT platform by expanding the portfolio across sinus and eustachian tube balloon technologies and navigation, which can broaden addressable markets over time.

Tissue Reconstruction revenues grew 6.4% organically, reflecting double-digit growth in Integra Skin, mid-double-digit growth in DuraSorb and the PriMatrix launch. Private label sales grew 7.1% on a favorable prior-year comparison.

The investors are also impressed with the company’s multi-year work on quality, compliance, capacity and transformation, which remains central to restoring predictable execution. In line with this, first-quarter adjusted EPS was $0.54, above the high end of guidance, supported by favorable mix and transformation savings, with adjusted gross margin of 64.1% and adjusted EBITDA margin of 19.4%. Integra continues to advance the PMA strategy for both SurgiMend and DuraSorb for implant-based breast reconstruction.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Factors That May Offset IART’s Gains

Integra’s position looks quite tight from the liquidity point of view, having ended the first quarter of 2026 with net debt of $1.60 billion and cash and cash equivalents of $236.8 million. The company has $39 million in current debt and $1.87 billion in total debt on its balance sheet.

The company flagged continuing geopolitical and trade uncertainty, which can raise supplier costs and affect customer purchasing patterns. The FDA warning letter issued in December 2024 continues to frame execution risk across multiple facilities. While the company has adopted a risk-based approach and continues to advance its transformation and operational resiliency initiatives, execution delays could still lead to disruption, higher costs and slower product flow.

A Glance at IART’s Estimates

In the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings per share (EPS) has moved north to $2.45.

Revenues are projected to grow 2.4% to $1.67 billion in 2026, while the same for 2027 is expected to reach $1.73 billion (up 3.3%).

Other Key Picks

Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Globus Medical GMED, Alcon ALC and Phibro Animal Health PAHC.

Globus Medical has an earnings yield of 5.5%, well ahead of the industry’s negative 3% yield. Its earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 26.3%. The company’s shares have rallied 43.8% against the industry’s 4.8% decline over the past year.

GMED carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Alcon, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has an earnings yield of 5.1% against the industry’s negative 2.8% yield. Shares of the company have gained 22.8% compared with the industry’s 4.8% growth. ALC’s earnings topped estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one, the average surprise being 3.7%.

Phibro Animal Health, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has an earnings yield of 9.2% compared with the industry’s 2.8% yield. Shares of the company have climbed 43.1% against the industry’s 27.9% decline. PAHC’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 16.3%.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alcon (ALC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Globus Medical, Inc. (GMED) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (PAHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.