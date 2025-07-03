IART Stock May Rise on First Enrollment in AERA Pediatric Registry

Integra LifeSciences Holding Corporation IART recently announced the enrollment of the first patient in the Acclarent AERA Pediatric Registry — a multi-center observational registry — designed to evaluate the real-world use of its AERA Eustachian Tube Balloon Dilation (ETBD) system in children. The registry will measure the ongoing, real-world clinical performance of AERA in pediatric patients with obstructive eustachian tube dysfunction (ETD).

This not only reflects the company’s dedication to advancing safe and evidence-based innovation but also to improving pediatric ENT (ear, nose and throat) care.

Predicting IART Stock Movement Following the News

After the announcement, IART shares have fallen 0.2%, closing at $13.49 in yesterday’s after-market trading session. On a promising note, the latest development is expected to boost the company’s Codman Specialty Surgical (CSS) segment, which benefited from the recently closed acquisition of Acclarent. The acquisition positioned Integra as a leader in the ENT segment, expanding addressable markets and providing immediate scale and accretive growth to the CSS portfolio. We expect the market sentiment surrounding the IART stock to turn positive surrounding this news.

Integra currently has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion. According to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, the company’s 2025 sales are expected to improve 3.9% compared with last year. It delivered an earnings beat of 4.05%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.

More on the Study Supporting Integra

The registry is designed to capture both safety and efficacy outcomes for up to 300 pediatric patients who undergo ETBD using AERA. The registry will capture the rate of successful balloon dilation during procedures. Additionally, all adverse events or complications will be monitored as part of the safety assessment. Up to 20 sites across the United States are expected to participate in this registry. The data generated will provide valuable real-world insights into pediatric ETBD procedures and support broader efforts to improve reimbursement pathways and clinical adoption.

The primary endpoint of the registry is a failure-free status following ETBD with the AERA device. The failure is defined as the need for revision surgery, including additional ETBD procedures, tympanostomy tube placement or adenoidectomy due to ETD. The secondary endpoints include tympanogram results, pure tone audiometry, the Valsalva maneuver, inflammation scores and patient-reported outcomes.

Industry Prospects Favor Integra

Per an analysis by Verified Market Reports, the ETD treatment market size is expected to reach $2.50 billion by 2033 at a compound annual growth rate of 9.2% from 2026 to 2033. The market is experiencing steady growth, backed by increasing awareness about ear-related health issues, a growing global population suffering from ENT disorders, as well as advancements in treatment options.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

More Updates From Integra

Earlier this year, Integra launched its global medical education platform, Integra Institute. This new digital resource is designed for healthcare providers in the United States and EMEA across multiple medical specialties, tailored to a variety of experience levels. The curated hub includes on-demand webinars on complex medical scenarios, surgical videos showcasing the latest techniques and best practices and an events calendar for continuous learning and networking.

IART Stock Price Performance

In the past year, shares of Integra have plummeted 52.9% compared with the industry’s 9% fall.

IART’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Integra currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

