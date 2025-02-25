$IART stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$IART stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $4,140,714 of trading volume.

$IART Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $IART:

$IART insiders have traded $IART stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IART stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIC SCHWARTZ (EVP, Chief Legal Officer & Sec) sold 4,070 shares for an estimated $100,101

MICHAEL J. MCBREEN (EVP & President, CSS) sold 1,700 shares for an estimated $41,063

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$IART Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 111 institutional investors add shares of $IART stock to their portfolio, and 161 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

You can track data on $IART on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.