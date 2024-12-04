News & Insights

iAnthus Settles Legal Dispute with Ninth Square

December 04, 2024 — 07:07 pm EST

iAnthus Capital Holdings (TSE:IAN) has released an update.

iAnthus Capital Holdings has reached a settlement agreement to resolve legal proceedings with Ninth Square Capital Corporation over alleged oppressive conduct. As part of the settlement, iAnthus will issue 5,000,000 common shares to Ninth Square at a deemed price of C$0.01 per share. The agreement includes no admission of wrongdoing by iAnthus, and the shares will be issued under exemptions from Canadian and U.S. securities laws.

