iAnthus Settles Legal Dispute with Ninth Square

iAnthus Capital Holdings (TSE:IAN) has released an update.
iAnthus Capital Holdings has reached a settlement agreement to resolve legal proceedings with Ninth Square Capital Corporation over alleged oppressive conduct. As part of the settlement, iAnthus will issue 5,000,000 common shares to Ninth Square at a deemed price of C$0.01 per share. The agreement includes no admission of wrongdoing by iAnthus, and the shares will be issued under exemptions from Canadian and U.S. securities laws.
