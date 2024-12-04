iAnthus Settles Legal Dispute with Ninth Square

iAnthus Capital Holdings (TSE:IAN) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

iAnthus Capital Holdings has reached a settlement agreement to resolve legal proceedings with Ninth Square Capital Corporation over alleged oppressive conduct. As part of the settlement, iAnthus will issue 5,000,000 common shares to Ninth Square at a deemed price of C$0.01 per share. The agreement includes no admission of wrongdoing by iAnthus, and the shares will be issued under exemptions from Canadian and U.S. securities laws.

For further insights into TSE:IAN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.