Iante Investments Renews Director and Appoints Auditor

October 24, 2024 — 12:09 pm EDT

Iante Investments Socimi SA (FR:MLINT) has released an update.

Iante Investments Socimi SA recently held an Extraordinary General Shareholders’ Meeting where they renewed Mr. Pablo Paramio García as a director for six years, appointed Grant Thornton, S.L.P. as auditors for the company’s annual accounts, and granted specific authorization for corporate resolutions. These decisions were unanimously agreed upon by the shareholders present.

