Ian Webber to Step Down as CEO at Global Ship Lease (GSL)

Global Ship Lease GSL announced that Ian Webber would retire from the chief executive officer (CEO) role of the company. He has occupied the top position since the company's inception in 2007. Webber will join the company’s board of directors at the end of March 2024 with Thomas Lister set to replace him as the CEO.

George Youroukos, GSL’s executive chairman, stated, “I am delighted that we can maintain continuity and GSL’s positive momentum as Tom Lister transitions into the CEO role. Tom not only knows the company inside and out, but also has deep expertise across our industry”.

Like Webber, Lister has been with GSL since its foundation. Lister has served as chief commercial officer of the company since 2008. Additionally, he has served as the chief financial officer from 2017-2018.

Prior to that, he worked in asset finance, banking and liner shipping. Thomas Lister graduated from Durham University and holds an MBA from INSEAD.

Thomas Lister stated, “I feel very privileged to become CEO of Global Ship Lease and, having worked closely with Ian for 16 years, and with George, Tassos, and the rest of the team since 2018, I am confident that the transition will be a smooth one. The industry is at an inflection point, which will present both challenges to address and opportunities for the Company to embrace. With the support of our excellent teams at sea, on shore, and in the boardroom, this is an exciting time to be taking the reins at Global Ship Lease.”

