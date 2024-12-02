IAMGold upgraded to Outperformer from Neutral at CIBC

CIBC analyst Anita Soni upgraded IAMGold (IAG) to Outperformer from Neutral with a price target of $7.60, up from $6.40. The firm believes the current share price represents an “attractive enough entry point.” With Essakane generating significant free cash flow and Westwood now swinging to cash flow positive, IAMGold is an attractive takeout candidate in 2025 for the ownership interest in Cote, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on IAG:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.