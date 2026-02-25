IAMGOLD (TSX:IMG) Price Target Increased by 18.22% to 35.48

The average one-year price target for IAMGOLD (TSX:IMG) has been revised to $35.48 / share. This is an increase of 18.22% from the prior estimate of $30.01 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $24.75 to a high of $51.54 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.88% from the latest reported closing price of $31.43 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 351 funds or institutions reporting positions in IAMGOLD. This is an decrease of 40 owner(s) or 10.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IMG is 0.29%, an increase of 24.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.01% to 393,152K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 45,454K shares representing 7.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 51,992K shares , representing a decrease of 14.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMG by 0.81% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 36,367K shares representing 6.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,233K shares , representing an increase of 55.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMG by 172.16% over the last quarter.

Donald Smith holds 19,630K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,654K shares , representing a decrease of 25.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMG by 4.61% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 9,155K shares representing 1.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,195K shares , representing a decrease of 22.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMG by 6.51% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 8,828K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,598K shares , representing a decrease of 8.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMG by 16.00% over the last quarter.

