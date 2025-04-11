IAMGOLD Stock Climbs as Turnaround Story Gains Traction

[content-module:CompanyOverview|NYSE:IAG]

IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG) shares have captured significant investor attention during the past month, registering a rally accompanied by exceptionally high trading volume. This pronounced market activity signals strong buying interest, consistently placing IAMGOLD on the top daily percentage gainer and highest daily volume watch lists.

IAMGOLD's stock surge is happening within a generally favorable environment for precious metals. Gold prices have remained at supportive levels for producers despite daily fluctuations experienced by investors. Analysts generally view The mining sector favorably, particularly for companies that show operational improvements and production growth. These two factors combined could be what is leading investors to put money into companies like IAMGOLD, which offer leverage to the underlying commodity price while also working towards strategic objectives that could potentially provide stock price appreciation.

The recent higher trading volume of IAMGOLD suggests that investors may be actively seeking exposure to the sector through companies with positive operational catalysts.

From Price Action to Predictions

A healthy intraday performance on April 10th builds upon a sustained period of positive returns for IAMGOLD shareholders. The stock has delivered impressive gains, rising approximately 33% over the past month and a notable 88% over the preceding twelve months.

This momentum has pushed the company's market capitalization towards the $4.0 billion mark. From a valuation standpoint, the forward price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) sits around 10.3, suggesting market expectations of earnings growth.

Reinforcing the positive market signals, IAMGOLD’s analyst community maintains a generally positive outlook. The consensus rating among nine analysts covering the stock is moderate buy, with six analysts assigning buy or strong buy ratings against three holds.

The average twelve-month price target stands at $7.23, implying a modest additional upside from the April 10th trading levels, though individual targets range significantly from $5.00 to a high of $10.50. Recent months have seen several positive analyst actions, including price target increases from several large firms, alongside earlier upgrades, lending professional credence to the stock's upward trajectory.

Furthermore, short interest remains low at just 1.77 percent of the float as of mid-March 2025, indicating limited bearish sentiment.

IAMGOLD's Golden Prospects

IAMGOLD's Côté Gold mine in Ontario, which began commercial production on September 1, 2024, is central to the company's growth strategy. Production is expected to increase substantially to between 250,000 and 280,000 attributable ounces in 2025 from 124,000 attributable ounces in the initial partial year. Management's focus is on achieving the nameplate throughput capacity of 36,000 tonnes per day by the fourth quarter of 2025.

IAMGOLD has also solidified its strategic control over this asset by repurchasing a 9.7% interest from partner Sumitomo Metal Mining, bringing its ownership stake back to 70%. The 2025 attributable All-in Sustaining Costs (AISC) for the mine are projected to be between $1,350 and $1,500 per ounce.

The Westwood mine complex in Quebec and the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso are also expected to contribute to the company's growth. Their combined production is expected to be between 485,000 and 540,000 attributable ounces in 2025.

IAMGOLD is also de-risking and expanding its Nelligan Gold Project in Quebec. It plans a 30,000-meter diamond drilling program to further define and potentially expand the mineralization at Nelligan.

Liquidity, Debt, and Direction

IAMGOLD ended 2024 with a healthy financial position, including $347.5 million in cash and cash equivalents and $767.0 million in total liquidity. This was further strengthened by an expanded and extended $650 million revolving credit facility, secured in December 2024 and maturing in December 2028. The company's net debt was $859.3 million at year-end.

Full-year 2024 revenue reached $1.63 billion, with adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55. For 2025, IAMGOLD expects consolidated attributable production between 735,000 and 820,000 ounces, a significant increase primarily due to Côté Gold's first full year of commercial operation.

Consolidated AISC is projected between $1,625 and $1,800 per ounce, with costs expected to decrease in the second half as Côté reaches nameplate capacity.

Total capital expenditures are projected to be $310 million for 2025, substantially lower than in 2024 due to the completion of major Côté construction. Strategically, IAMGOLD completed the sale of its Karita project in late 2024 and continues to evaluate options for its remaining Bambouk asset (Diakha-Siribaya) after a prior sale agreement expired.

Obligations under gold prepay arrangements require deliveries totaling 75,000 ounces during the first half of 2025. Additionally, a modest $7.15 million flow-through share financing was completed in February 2025.

Momentum Meets Milestones for IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD's stock performance is on the rise due to a number of factors, including significant progress at the Côté Gold project, a successful turnaround at Westwood, and strong performance at Essakane. Additionally, the company has de-risked and expanded resources at the Nelligan development project and has been proactive in managing its balance sheet.

These factors and positive analyst commentary have resonated with investors and driven increased market appreciation for the company. As IAMGOLD moves towards higher production levels, driven by Côté Gold and with a potentially supportive gold price environment, the company is well-positioned for continued growth.

It is a key name for investors to watch in the intermediate gold producer space.

