IAMGOLD Shares Surge After Agreeing To Sell Boto Gold To Managem

(RTTNews) - IAMGOLD Corp. (IAG, IMG.TO) shares are progressing more than 25 percent on Tuesday morning trade after the company announced an agreement to sell the Boto Gold project to surrounding exploration assets to Managem for $282 million.

The transaction is expected to close over the course of the second quarter into the early third quarter of 2023.

Currently, shares are at $2.29, up 25.82 percent from the previous close of $1.82 on a volume of 8,300,857.

