IAMGOLD Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

May 30, 2024 — 03:08 am EDT

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) has released an update.

IAMGOLD Corporation’s recent virtual annual and special meeting concluded with the election of all management-nominated directors and the appointment of KPMG LLP as auditors. Shareholders also endorsed the advisory resolution on executive compensation and approved amendments to the company’s share incentive plan. These decisions were made with overwhelming majority votes in favor for each item on the agenda.

