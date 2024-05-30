IAMGOLD Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) has released an update.

IAMGOLD Corporation’s recent virtual annual and special meeting concluded with the election of all management-nominated directors and the appointment of KPMG LLP as auditors. Shareholders also endorsed the advisory resolution on executive compensation and approved amendments to the company’s share incentive plan. These decisions were made with overwhelming majority votes in favor for each item on the agenda.

For further insights into TSE:IMG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.