News & Insights

Stocks

IAMGOLD Raises $300M to Increase Gold Mine Stake

May 24, 2024 — 08:57 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) has released an update.

IAMGOLD Corporation successfully closed a ‘bought deal’ equity financing, raising $300.24 million through the issuance of 72 million common shares at $4.17 each. The proceeds are earmarked for repurchasing a 9.7% interest in the Côté Gold Mine from Sumitomo Metal Mining, aiming to restore IAMGOLD’s 70% stake in the mine. The funds will be responsibly managed, either in an interest-bearing account or for repaying credit, until the transaction is completed by year-end.

For further insights into TSE:IMG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IAG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.