Iamgold Q2 24 Earnings Conference Call AT 8:30 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Iamgold Corp. (IMG.TO) will host a conference call at 8:30 AM ET on August 9, 2024, to discuss Q2 24 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://www.iamgold.com/English/investors/events/events-and-webcasts/default.aspx

To listen to the call, dial 1 (844) 763-8274 (US) or +1 (647) 484-8814 (International).

For a replay call, dial 1 (877) 344-7529 (US) or +1 (412) 317-0088 (International), Passcode: 7105285.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.