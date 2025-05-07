Iamgold Q1 25 Earnings Conference Call At 8:30 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Iamgold Corp. (IAG) will host a conference call at 8:30 AM ET on May 7, 2025, to discuss Q1 25 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=PJqxT8En

To listen to the call, dial 1 (833) 752-3518 (US) or 1 (647) 846-8209 (International).

For a replay call, dial 1 (855) 669-9658 (US) or 1 (412) 317-0088 (International), passcode: 8547526.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.