Iamgold (IAG) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

The most recent trading session ended with Iamgold (IAG) standing at $7.08, reflecting a +0.57% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.15%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.09%.

Heading into today, shares of the gold and niobium mining company had gained 11.39% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's loss of 1.29% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.21% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Iamgold in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on May 6, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Iamgold to post earnings of $0.10 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 9.09%.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.65 per share and a revenue of $2.29 billion, representing changes of +18.18% and +40.03%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Iamgold. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 18.79% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Iamgold is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Iamgold is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 10.78. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.86.

Investors should also note that IAG has a PEG ratio of 0.38 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The average PEG ratio for the Mining - Gold industry stood at 0.63 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 45, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

