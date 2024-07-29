Is Iamgold (IAG) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is Iamgold (IAG). IAG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 9.94, which compares to its industry's average of 14.97. Over the last 12 months, IAG's Forward P/E has been as high as 140.56 and as low as 9.88, with a median of 18.76.

We also note that IAG holds a PEG ratio of 0.29. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. IAG's industry has an average PEG of 0.49 right now. Within the past year, IAG's PEG has been as high as 4.23 and as low as 0.29, with a median of 0.51.

Another notable valuation metric for IAG is its P/B ratio of 0.96. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.35. IAG's P/B has been as high as 1.04 and as low as 0.43, with a median of 0.55, over the past year.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. IAG has a P/S ratio of 2.03. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 3.24.

Finally, our model also underscores that IAG has a P/CF ratio of 5.13. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. IAG's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 12.28. Within the past 12 months, IAG's P/CF has been as high as 6.87 and as low as 3.42, with a median of 4.69.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Iamgold's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that IAG is an impressive value stock right now.

