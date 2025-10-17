Iamgold (IAG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

Iamgold (IAG) closed at $13.36 in the latest trading session, marking a -8.74% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.53%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.52%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.52%.

The gold and niobium mining company's shares have seen an increase of 32.97% over the last month, surpassing the Basic Materials sector's gain of 1.73% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.71%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Iamgold in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on November 4, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Iamgold to post earnings of $0.2 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 11.11%.

IAG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.75 per share and revenue of $2.6 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +36.36% and +59.22%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Iamgold. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.82% lower within the past month. Currently, Iamgold is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Iamgold is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.61. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 17.63 for its industry.

We can additionally observe that IAG currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.51. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Mining - Gold was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.88 at yesterday's closing price.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, positioning it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

