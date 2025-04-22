Iamgold (IAG) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

The most recent trading session ended with Iamgold (IAG) standing at $7.64, reflecting a -1.8% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.51% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 2.66%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 2.71%.

Coming into today, shares of the gold and niobium mining company had gained 30.98% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 5.46%, while the S&P 500 lost 8.86%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Iamgold in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on May 6, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.10, reflecting a 9.09% decrease from the same quarter last year.

IAG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.64 per share and revenue of $2.29 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +16.36% and +40.03%, respectively.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Iamgold. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 16.97% increase. Iamgold presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Iamgold is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.09. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 15.76.

We can also see that IAG currently has a PEG ratio of 0.42. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Mining - Gold stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.64 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 143, putting it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

