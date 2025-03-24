Iamgold (IAG) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

In the latest market close, Iamgold (IAG) reached $5.94, with a -1.66% movement compared to the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.77%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.42%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 2.28%.

Heading into today, shares of the gold and niobium mining company had gained 5.59% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's loss of 0.29% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.73% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Iamgold in its upcoming release. On that day, Iamgold is projected to report earnings of $0.08 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 27.27%.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.58 per share and a revenue of $2.15 billion, representing changes of +5.45% and +31.66%, respectively, from the prior year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Iamgold. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 14.39% lower. Iamgold is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Iamgold is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.5. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 13.83.

Also, we should mention that IAG has a PEG ratio of 1.12. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Mining - Gold industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.03 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 140, which puts it in the bottom 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

