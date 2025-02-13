Iamgold (IAG) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

In the latest market close, Iamgold (IAG) reached $6.54, with a -1.06% movement compared to the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.04% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.77%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.51%.

The gold and niobium mining company's stock has climbed by 23.78% in the past month, exceeding the Basic Materials sector's gain of 7.68% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.92%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Iamgold in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on February 20, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.14, indicating a 133.33% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Iamgold. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 18.11% lower. At present, Iamgold boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Iamgold is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.96. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.92.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Iamgold Corporation (IAG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.